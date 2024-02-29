OBITUARY: Marvin Maupin

Marvin Maupin, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

He was the son of the late Curtis and Alta Maupin.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Sue Maupin; siblings, Nadine Ables, Ralph Maupin, Larry Maupin, Lindell Maupin, Ronnie Maupin, and Juanita Rawdon.

He is survived by his daughters, Tonja Najar and husband Dustin, Lana Rodriguez and husband Froy; grandchildren, Chandler and Carter Najar (Savannah), Angelo and Liliana Rodriguez; brother, Gary Maupin and wife Vickie; and a host of special nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Marvin was a United States Army Veteran. He was an active and long-time member of North Boulevard Church of Christ. He served as an elder, Bible teacher, preacher, and helped with numerous ministries. He was a Godly man who never missed an opportunity to share God’s word with others and care for them. He was also a public speaker and book author. He loved to make people laugh by telling his many jokes and was known for being a “professional roaster.” Above all, Marvin was a devoted and loving husband, family man, listener, and friend but his favorite title was Grandpa. He truly was a guiding light to all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 PM at North Boulevard Church of Christ. Memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ.

