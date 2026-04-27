Mr. Marvin “Keith” Clendenin, 74 years old, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones on April 19, 2026. He was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on September 12, 1951 to Marvin “Corky” and Martha Hemphill Clendenin. Keith was a 1969 graduate of Dearborn High School in Coral Gables, FL. He went on to work for AT&T as a project manager for over 30 years before becoming a tanker driver for Smyrna Ready Mix.

Keith will be remembered for captivating an audience with his embellished stories and funny jokes, with his grandchildren being his BIGGEST fans!!! One of his strongest attributes was his way of delivering a message whether it be communion thoughts or conversations with his loved ones. In his free time, Keith enjoyed reading, fishing, watching car shows, and listening to music! He was loved by many and he will be missed by all.

Keith is survived by his wife of 53 years, Edna; children, Melisa and her husband Alec, Steve, and Michelle; grandchildren, Jack, Charlie, Tyler, Tanner, Abby and her husband Ross, and Jenna and her husband Skyler; mother, Martha; brother Steve and his wife Jan; and many nieces and nephews including, Matt and Russ. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin “Corky” Clendenin.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2026 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Smyrna Church of Christ. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 5:00pm at Smyrna Church of Christ. Burial will take place Friday, April 24, 2026 at 10:00am at Gaskin Cemetery, Westville, Florida. Burial arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

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This obituary was published by Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory.

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