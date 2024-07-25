OBITUARY: Marvin Eugene Fink

Marvin Eugene Fink, age 56, of Murfreesboro passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

He was a native of Erie, IL., and was preceded in death by David Wayne Fink.

Mr. Fink was an auto mechanic and had worked in Rutherford County for over 30 years.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Trent Fink, Joey Fink and wife Callie; mother, Arlene Kallenbach; brother, Jacob Fink and wife Rachel, Harry Fink and wife Jutta, Michael Fink; Sisters, Vera Bode, Mary Riddle, Marilee Fink.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27th, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life Saturday, July 27th, 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

