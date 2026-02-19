OBITUARY: Marvin Dempsy Hargrove

Marvin Dempsy Hargrove, age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away the morning of Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. Mr. Hargrove was the son of the late Marcus O.B. and Gracie Pearl Jennette Hargrove.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 62 years, Dorothy Jean Lannom Hargrove.

Mr. Hargrove is survived by his sons, Mark Hargrove and his wife Lisa and David Hargrove; daughters, Sharon Martin and Debra Smith and her husband David; brother, Robert Hargrove and his wife Jean; grandchildren; Marcus Hargrove and his wife Amanda, Josh Hargrove and his wife Leah, Jeremy Smith and his wife Kelly, Cathy Pennington and her husband Kevin, Michael Andrews and Caitlin Camp and her husband Timothy; and several great grandchildren.

Mr. Hargrove was a longtime member of Giles Creek Baptist Church and served many different roles at the church. He proudly served his country for over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps. He served in Korea during the Korean War and served 2 tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he worked as a security guard at the Tennessee Rehab Center in Smyrna. He loved to collect, buy, sell and trade baseball cards, pocket knives and silver coins.

A service to celebrate Mr. Hargrove will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Terry Campbell, from Giles Creek Baptist Church, will officiate. Friends are cordially invited to visitation the evening of Monday, February 23, 2026, from Three O’clock until Seven O’clock also at Roselawn Funeral Home. Active Pallbearers will be Joshua Hargrove, Mason Hargrove, Kevin Pennington, Jeremy Smith, Timothy Camp and Brady Smith and Honorary Pallbearer Marcus Hargrove. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

