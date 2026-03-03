Martin Collier Meeks, age 65, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on February 25, 2026.

Martin was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend whose life was defined by loyalty, strength, and unconditional love. He was a steady presence in the lives of those he loved and was always his children’s biggest cheerleader.

A lifelong learner and hardworking provider, Martin graduated from Hopkinsville High School, Class of 1980, and continued his education at Hopkinsville Community College. He later attended Nashville State Community College.

Martin was an entrepreneur and businessman who built his career through determination, independence, and a strong work ethic. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time on the golf course and was a lifelong and devoted University of Kentucky basketball fan.

Known affectionately by many as “Party Marty,” he truly lived life to the fullest. He loved being around people, never met a stranger, and was often the life of the party. Martin had a joyful spirit, a great sense of humor, and a genuine love for life and for making memories with those around him. Though many knew him as Party Marty, his favorite role became “PawPaw Marty,” a title he wore with great pride and love.

Above all else, Martin treasured his family. He found his greatest joy in spending time with his children and grandchildren and took great pride in their accomplishments.

He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Morgan Meeks, Jr.; his mother, Martha McKelley Meeks; his brother, Melvin Morgan Meeks, III, his uncle, Lewis Meeks; and his bonus mother, Ruby Mae Turner Brown.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Elizabeth Meeks; his nephew, Matthew Brian Meeks; his niece, Laura Elizabeth Meeks; his cousins, Sallie King Norton, Carmine King Jordan, Newton Dudley King, and Linda McKelley Gloyeske; his ex-wife and best friend, Monica Louise Bright; and his children, Amber Dawn Bright; Summer Star Brashears (Daniel Ray Brashears); Amy Lauren Parker (Mark Daniel Parker); and Timothy Adam Bright.

He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Justin Collier Olmstead, Karma Nevaeh Bright, Jackson Daniel Phillips, Malachi Daniel Parker, Farrah Darlene Parker, Makinsly Rylin Star Bright, Sophia Louise Sanchez, Lyla Grace Bright, Ellie Rose Brashears, and Owen Daniel Brashears.

Martin’s legacy lives on in the lives he strengthened, the love he gave freely, the joy he shared, and the family he cherished.

In honor of Martin, the family invites everyone to celebrate his life, share a story, wear Kentucky blue in his memory, and remember him with a smile.

Visitation with the Meeks family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 2:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Meeks family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

