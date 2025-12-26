OBITUARY: Martin Lee Cook

Martin Lee Cook born in Jonesboro Arkansas on August 18, 1967 passed away on December 18, 2025, in LaVergne, Tennessee. He was a beloved son to Larry Glenn Cook and Martha Jane Cook as well as a loving father and grandfather to his family.

Martin spent many years working in the steel industry and was always an honest worker to ensure he could give the best opportunities possible to his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Alicia Thompson and Candace Cook; stepson, Richard and his wife Laura Johnson; brother, Chris Cook; mother, Jane Cook; loved one, Tanya Williams; and plenty of grandkids and great grandkids. He is preceded in death by his father.

When not spending time with his family Martin could always be found out on the ocean or local lakes finding peace in fishing. He was always a giver, wanting to provide the best for those he held close. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.