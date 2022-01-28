Martin D. Penrod, age 75, passed away on January 25, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in South Fork, PA, and retired as District Manager with Rug Doctor. Martin served in the United States Army.

Martin was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Penrod and Florence Hoyer Penrod; and wife of 40 years, Donna Hale Penrod.

He is survived by his daughter, Mandy (Ryan) McDaniel; son, Brandon (Tracy) Penrod; grandchildren, Ashley Sheldon, Ariel Patch, Madalyn McDaniel; and great-grandchild, Kinsley Patch.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.