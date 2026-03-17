Martha Sue Smotherman Irvin, age 72 of La Vergne died Sunday March 15, 2026. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband James Michael Irvin, Sr; parents, Robert Franklin Smotherman, and Maggie Irene Ragsdale Smotherman; brothers, Dennis Smotherman, and Robert Smotherman; sisters, Mary Lamb, Barbara Smotherman.

Mrs. Irvin was a member of the Church of Christ and was a devoted wife mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Conner and husband Scott; son, James Michael Irvin, Jr.; grandchildren, Jaylen Engle and husband Gage, Devin Conner and Jason Conner; sisters, Joyce Throneberry and husband Claude, Belle Lamb, Alta Smotherman; nephews, Austin Lamb and wife Jennifer, Daniel Lamb, and Shane Throneberry.

Visitation will be Friday March 20th 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email