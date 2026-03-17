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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Martha Sue Smotherman Irvin

OBITUARY: Martha Sue Smotherman Irvin

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
53

Martha Sue Smotherman Irvin, age 72 of La Vergne died Sunday March 15, 2026. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband James Michael Irvin, Sr; parents, Robert Franklin Smotherman, and Maggie Irene Ragsdale Smotherman; brothers, Dennis Smotherman, and Robert Smotherman; sisters, Mary Lamb, Barbara Smotherman.

Mrs. Irvin was a member of the Church of Christ and was a devoted wife mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Conner and husband Scott; son, James Michael Irvin, Jr.; grandchildren, Jaylen Engle and husband Gage, Devin Conner and Jason Conner; sisters, Joyce Throneberry and husband Claude, Belle Lamb, Alta Smotherman; nephews, Austin Lamb and wife Jennifer, Daniel Lamb, and Shane Throneberry.

Visitation will be Friday March 20th 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

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