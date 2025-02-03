OBITUARY: Martha Lynne Brooks Hill

It is with a sad heart that we announce the passing of Martha Lynne Brooks Hill. Lynne was born on November 8, 1954. She passed peacefully on January 21, 2025.

Though we are sad that she is no longer with us, we rejoice that she has been made whole and well in heaven and is enjoying her Savior and her family.

Before her illness, she loved her time working in children’s ministries and raising her own children to love God! She loved and was proud of all of her children and grandchildren.

Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Brooks and Naomi Dart Brooks; husband Joe Hill; and brothers, John Brooks and Bill Brooks.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Christy) Grubbs, Holly (Jason) Linville, Jennifer Hill Young, Matthew Hill, Haley (Mason) Jefsen, and Joy (Zack) McDaniels; and grandchildren, Erynne Grubbs, Coby Grubbs, Abby Grubbs, Ava Grubbs, Lane Linville, Leah Linville, Luke Young, Levi Young, Gwen Hill, Joey Hill, Isaac Hill, Caleb Hill, Lily Hill, Paul Hill, Noah Jefsen, Ella Jefsen, Jack Jefsen, Leo Jefsen, Nora McDaniels, Stella McDaniels, and Riggs McDaniels.

Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 3:00 pm.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

