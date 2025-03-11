OBITUARY: Martha Louise Allen

Martha Louise Allen, age 77, passed away peacefully with family on March 10, 2025 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

She was born in Rutherford County and spent most of her adult life in California as a Registered Nurse specializing in critical care, kidney dialysis and cardiac care.

She retired to Murfreesboro in 2015. She loved every person and animal she came in contact with and always put others before herself. Martha was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School class.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, James Arlington Allen and Margaret Hopkins Allen; as well as her 4-legged companion, Bella.

She is survived by daughters, Carrie Engleman and Deanna Engleman (Patrick Mercer); brother, Jerry (Nancy) Allen; grandchildren, Connor and Alyssa Mercer and Emily and Ruth Engleman; niece, Melinda Allen; and many cousins.

Visitation will be 1from 1:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Rev Pam Pilote officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-327-1085.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers, Lisa, Latisha and Deborah as well as caregivers at Adams Place Assisted Living and Rehab.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

