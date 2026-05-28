Mrs. Martha Kathleen Rogol, age 94, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, May 25, 2026 at NHC Healthcare Murfreesboro. She was born on April 12, 1932 in Quebeck, TN to parents Claude Eugene Neal and Betty Miller McBride Neal. She was a licensed LPN who lovingly cared for her patients. She was a faithful member of Northfield Church of Christ in Murfreesboro and was a servant of God. Martha was the true image of what a woman of God should be and devoted her life as a preacher’s wife. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Leo Rogol, brother Jimmy Neal, sisters Betty Jean Simmons, Lola Slatten, and Claudine Whitworth, infant brother Elmer Lee Neal, and infant sisters Sally Avo Neal and Ruth Leona Neal.

Survivors include her children George (Elizabeth) Rogol, Leanord (Pam) Rogol, and Teresa (David) Bunting, grandchildren Madeline (Alan) Wilemon, Brian (Catherine) Rogol, Kristi (Nathan) Quinn, Jonathan Rogol, Natalie (Sean), David Neal (Heidi) Bunting, Cory (Casey) Rogol, Caleb Bunting, and Dustin Rogol, great grandchildren Declan Wilemon, Camden Wilemon, Griffin Wilemon, Juniper Wilemon, Warner Quinn, Timothy Quinn, Brooklynn Quinn, Jane Quinn, Onna Kay Hawkins, Elinor Ryan, Henry George Ryan, Aletheia Bunting, Elizabeth Bunting, Audrey Bunting, Sophia Bunting, Camryn Rogol, and Z’Nyileyah Cash, brother Joe (Dianna) Neal, sisters Ruby Bennett, Zelma Brandenburg, Deamie Willhite, and Leta Humphrey. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

Funeral service for Mrs. Martha Rogol is scheduled for 3:00 P.M Tuesday, June 02, 2026 in the McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. David N. Bunting will officiate. Interment will follow at Jericho Cemetery. Nathan Quinn will officiate at the graveside. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at 3:00 P.M. at McMinnville Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.

McMinnville Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the family of Mrs. Martha Kathleen Rogol.

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This obituary was published by McMinnville Funeral Home.

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