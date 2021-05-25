Martha June Wade Douglas, age 83, passed away unexpectedly May 22, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. Martha June was the only child of C. B. (Dock) and Thelma Ferrell Wade and was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. She was the Valedictorian of her 1956 graduating class at Lascassas High School. She was married to James Milton Douglas for over 54 years. She is predeceased by her parents and her husband. Survivors include cousins, nieces and nephews, her church family, neighbors, and close friends.

Martha June was employed as a sales clerk at Goldstein’s Department Store for 24 years following high school graduation, but took pride in making a Christian home for she and Milton for most of their married life. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church since early childhood, and loved to sing in the choir and at other church events. She had a strong faith and faced adversity with an unwavering hope of spending forever with her Savior and those that she loved who had gone home before her. She loved God, her church, her church family at Hillview, and always shared her Christian testimony with those who took care of her in later years.

Due to current health situatiion, a graveside service only will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Republican Grove Cemetery adjacent to Hillview Baptist Church, 3113 New Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro. Bro. Tom Brantley will officiate with deacons of Hillview serving as pall bearers. Please practice social distancing and wear a face mask if you have not been fully vaccinated. It was Martha June’s desire that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Hillview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 11776, Murfreesboro, TN 37129-9998. Woodfin Chapel in Murfreesboro is in charge of services for Martha June.