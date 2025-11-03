OBITUARY: Martha Jo Campbell Messick

Martha Jo Campbell Messick was born January 16, 1935, in Copley, Ohio. She was a graduate of Huntington High School and attended business college in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse James Messick; parents, Buford and Mary Campbell; brother, Tommy Campbell; and grandson, Jacob McKinley Messick.

She is survived by her four children: Trent and wife Laura Messick, Melanie and husband Howard Malone, Brian and wife Melinda Messick, and Jennifer and husband Don Farley; twelve grandchildren: Caralyn (Todd) Ignatz, Meagan (Jason) Dow, Brandon (Brooklyn) Messick, Erin Malone, Esther (Wesley) Reznicek, Molly Malone, Katie (Clay) Jarrell, Grace (Andy) Michael, Jesse (Rachael) Messick, Brett (Keirstin) Farley, James (Abbey) Farley, and Seth Farley; and twenty great-grandchildren.

Martha was first and foremost a follower of Jesus, receiving Him as her Savior at a revival service at age 10. Her greatest joy and calling was passing her faith on to her family and to others. She also possessed a remarkable gift of hospitality.

Martha loved family, friends, music, sewing, organizing, fashion, decorating, gardening, cooking, Bible study, and card playing, among many other things. Her family was her life, and she showed it by making her home warm and welcoming to all and by preparing delicious homemade meals that brought people together.

She loved the church and served faithfully through children’s choir, adult choir, Vacation Bible School, and ministry to widows and single women. She was intelligent and gifted in business, demonstrated through her years of co-ownership and management of Martin Rexall Drugs and Messick Homecare, where she served as bookkeeper and administrator.

Everyone who knew Martha recognized her grace, beauty, and love – a legacy rooted in her steadfast faith in Christ.

Services to celebrate Mrs. Messick will be at One O’clock the afternoon of Friday, November 7, 2025, at One Church Calvary, 431 Dejarnette Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130, with Howard Malone officiating. Family will receive friends also on Friday, November 7, 2025, from Eleven O’clock in the morning until the service begins at One O’clock. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Memorials may be made to Stones River Manor, 205 Haynes Drive, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

