Martha Jean Cole, age 77, left this Earth on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at home surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was the daughter of the late David A. and Mary Frances Foreit. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Erwin Cole.

She is survived by her son, Charles Cole (Murfreesboro); daughter Carrie Groce and her husband Chris (Murfreesboro); grandchildren Olivia, Garrison, and Rosemary Groce. She is also survived by her sister Carol (Frank) McClanahan of Hendersonville, along with sister-in-law Marcia (Jim) Burney (South Harpswell, ME), and sister-in-law Maxine Cole (Tolland, CT). Other survivors include four nieces, three nephews, and her “baby” Montana.

Mrs. Martha grew up in the Germantown section of Nashville and graduated from North High School (1960) and later earned her bachelor’s degree in Education from Middle Tennessee State University (1964). She was co-owner of Erwin Cole Enterprises for approximately 40 years, and a long-time choir and church member of Hillview Baptist Church here in Murfreesboro. She was a past member of the Murfreesboro Obedience Training Club.

Martha loved to travel, and has visited 49 of our 50 states, with a trip to her final state of Alaska halted due to her illness. Her late husband Erwin has been patiently waiting with their fifth-wheel all hooked up and ready to go on their next adventure together.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to her beloved Hillview Baptist Church.

A private visitation and graveside service will be held for the family at a later date.

