OBITUARY: Martha Jane Parkhurst Hackney

Martha Jane Parkhurst Hackney, age 77, passed away March 4, 2025 in Lascassas, TN.

Martha was born 07/18/1947 in Murfreesboro, TN, to Leonard and Lottie Gregory Parkhurst. She was a wonderful person and mother and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Lottie Gregory Parkhurst, brother Steve Parkhurst, and son Gregory Hackney.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Heather Hackney Hall and husband Michael Hall. Her granddaughters, Kristen Smith White (Martin) and Kaylan Smith, and a great granddaughter whom she absolutely adored.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Martha, please visit our floral store.