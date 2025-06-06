OBITUARY: Martha Jane Jones Goodwin

Martha Jane Jones Goodwin was born on April 24, 1925, and transitioned to her heavenly home on June 4, 2025. She was 100 years old. Born to the late Sam and Edna Jones in the Kittrell Community of Rutherford County, a strong work ethic emerged that endured for her entire life. She was predeceased by her sisters Marjorie Jones Sims, Nancy Jones McNabb, Sara Jones Jackson, Mary Jones Schultz and brothers, Truman Jones Sr., Ben Jones, and her son Fred Goodwin.

Jane, as she was known, was married for 60 years until his passing in 2006, to Robert Goodwin, former Rutherford County Sheriff and County Commissioner. Jane and Robert were loving parents to Fred (deceased), Sam (Elizabeth), and Steve (Judy) who will dearly miss her presence on earth. She was a doting grandparent to Elizabeth Jane Goodwin Cook, Courtland Goodwin, Julie Goodwin, John Goodwin (Becca), Kathryn Phillips (Jason), and step-grandson, Drew Pate (deceased). Other survivors who will cherish her memory are great grandchildren, Zoe Cook, Luna Cook, Kai Cook, Blu Cook, Landon Phillips, Britton Phillips, Cameron Phillips, Madilynn Goodwin, Madison Goodwin, and step-great granddaughter, Lily Pate. Many nieces and nephews are also cherished family members.

Jane attended Murray Elementary, Kittrell Elementary & High School, and Andrew Jackson Business College. After 36 years of service, she retired from Rutherford County Agriculture, Soil, and Conservation Service and in later years worked at the Colonial Shoppe in Murfreesboro. In addition to her support of Robert’s public service career, Jane was a long-time member and former President of Business and Professional Women’s Club of Murfreesboro, Reeves Rogers Elementary School PTO Vice-President, and member of Murfreesboro Home Demonstration Club. She was a member of East Main Street Church of Christ where her love of music was evidenced by her beautiful soprano voice singing hymns during services.

Jane was the epitome of a kind, elegant Southern Lady. Friends, family, and strangers alike were always met with a cheery, upbeat greeting and her beautiful smile was well known. Her servant’s heart was seen in the wonderful meals that she prepared for her family and anyone else who spent time in her well-kept home. Jane’s strong commitment to her family of origin, her immediate family, and her extended family was evident throughout her life and treasured by those who were privileged to call her Jane, Mom, MiMa, or Aunt Jane. As a result of the life she lived, her legacy will live on for generations to come.

Jane’s family invites you to join them at Woodfin’s Funeral Chapel for visitation on Monday, June 9, at 10:00 am and for the Celebration of Life afterwards at 12:00 noon. Brother Jon Mitchell will lead the funeral service with entombment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum immediately following the service. Active Pallbearers will be Courtland Goodwin, John Goodwin, Jason Phillips, Mike Jones, Stan McNabb, Keith Jones, Larry Goodwin and Robert Goodwin.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Truman Jones Jr., Eric Schultz, Randy Goodwin, James Goodwin, Don Goodwin, and Tom Goodwin.

An online guestbook for the Goodwin family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.