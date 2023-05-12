OBITUARY: Martha Frances Killebrew Richardson

Martha Frances Killebrew Richardson, age 101 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

A native of Stewart, County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Roy and Bonnie Bell Hollandsworth Killebrew.

Mrs. Richardson was also preceded in death by her husbands, Guy Winfred Leming and Robert M. Richardson; son, Sam Leming; brother, Sam H. Killebrew; and sister, Viola Felts

Mrs. Richardson is survived by her David Leming and his wife Michelle of Tullahoma, TN; daughter, Sue Allen and her husband Bobby of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter-in-law, Rowena Leming of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Chris and Ben Leming, Ashlee and Matt Allen, and Yayi Ceniza; and three great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Richardson was a member of the Methodist Church. She attended George Peabody College for Teachers and Austin Peay State University. Mrs. Richardson retired from the Normandy, TN Post Office and the State of Tennessee Employment Office in Tullahoma, TN.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorial may be made to Partners For Healing in Tullahoma, TN in memory of Mrs. Richardson.

