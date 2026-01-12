OBITUARY: Martha Farrar

Mrs. Martha “Mott” Ann McCormick Farrar, age 83, of Lynnville, TN passed away Saturday, January 10, 2026. She was born in Lynnville to the late Granville and Edna Shaw McCormick. Mott spent most of her adult life in LaVergne, TN. She enjoyed growing flowers in her flower garden and watching NASCAR. She worked for the City of LaVergne in various roles and retired from the LaVergne Public Library.

Mrs. Farrar is survived by her daughter, Traci Lovell; grandsons, Cole Carbonaro and John Carbonaro; and nephew, Timothy Hamlett and his wife Lorie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Bully” Farrar, and sisters, Sue Jennings and Faye Hamlett.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 15, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside services will take place Friday, January 16, 2026 at 10:00am at Lynnwood Cemetery, Lynnville, TN.