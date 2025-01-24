OBITUARY: Martha Emerette Barnes Jones

Martha Emerette Barnes Jones was born May 6, 1964, in Ann Arbor, MI to Walter Samuel Barnes & Ann Lorraine Titus Barnes.

Martha (“Marti” to her siblings) was the third of six children, whose age differences spanned 20 years. For a while, she was the baby of the family—known to “tattle” on her two older sisters when they would read under the covers at night when they were supposed to be asleep. But it was her sunny disposition and gentle nature that set her apart even as a child, and continued to make an impression on everyone she met the rest of her life.

She was an incredibly open person, constantly exploring and always open to new ideas and experiences. She loved flowers and gardening, adored her family (including dog Leia), and loved all people. Not surprisingly, she made friends wherever she went.

She graduated from Tennessee Temple High School in 1982 and from Tennessee Temple University in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. After college, her love for missions work led her to travel to Belgium for a few months, where she lived and worked in the university town of Louvain — in a former monastery! While there, she was bitten by the travel bug, and traveled to other places in Europe when she could. It was a mind-opening experience for her and she loved it! In true Marti fashion, she came home bearing thoughtful gifts for friends and family — Belgian lace for one, a Belgian soccer team poster for another.

Soon after returning from Europe, Marti moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where in 1996, she graduated from Georgia School of Professional Psychology with a Master of Arts in Psychology. She loved being a counselor, and her career in mental health took her from being a school counselor in Starkville, Mississippi and rural Tennessee to counseling clients at Centerstone, a mental health nonprofit not far from her home in Murfreesboro.

By 2000, Marti was back in Tennessee, where she met her husband Randal, who shared her passion for travel. Married on December 16 of that year, they hopped across the pond for a European honeymoon, where they both fell in love with Scottish & Celtic music. On February 10, 2005, they welcomed son Zach. One of the joys of their life together was to take Zach on as many adventures as they could pack in, The three of them loved traveling, and took vacations every year, most recently in Summer 2023, when both Randal and Martha decided to share their love of Europe with Zach — after he graduated from high school and before heading off to college, the three of them took off for a 3-week European vacation.

Surviving Martha are her son Zachary (“Zach”) Prescott Jones; sisters Ellen Dodrill (Bill), Brenda Thompson (Joe) & Laura Harris (Michael); brothers Gordon Barnes (Marnie) & Robert Barnes; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. She is predeceased by her husband Randal, father Walter & mother Ann, and all of her grandparents including her two namesakes: Martha Coburn Titus & Emerette Barden Barnes.

She was the best of all of us, the angel among us. We will miss her immensely.

Luva, luva, Marti.

Events:

Visitation:

Friday, January 24, 2025

4:00PM – 8:00PM

Smith Event Center

3261 Franklin Rd

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Visitation:

Saturday, January 25, 2025

10:00AM – 11:00AM

New Vision Buchanan Campus

5977 Elam Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

Funeral Service:

Saturday, January 25, 2025

11:00AM – 12:00PM

New Vision Buchanan Campus

5977 Elam Road

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

