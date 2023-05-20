OBITUARY: Martha Ellen Egli

Martha Ellen Egli, age 75 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

She was a native of Mississippi and was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Jackson; great-grandchild, Kylie Rush; parents, Otis Alton Jackson and Willie Lou Mason Jackson; brothers, Lonnie and Joe Jackson.

Mrs. Egli retired from Professional One Construction Company.

She is survived by children; Tammie Griffin; brother, Jerry Jackson; grandchildren, Joshua Fedrick, Dustin Pate, Hunter Pate, Lindsey Fuhrer and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Jason Pate, and Michael Bentley Fuhrer.

Memorial gathering will be Saturday, May 27th, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

