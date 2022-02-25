Martha Elizabeth Smithson Hornburger, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022 after struggling the last two years with dementia.

She was born and raised in Franklin, TN, and lived there her entire life. She loved her hometown. She had lots of great friends and memories she shared with her family of her times growing up there with so many that she loved. She was a member of the Franklin Community of Faith Church in Franklin, TN. She was proud to be baptized by her pastor, Ronnie Johnson. She loved her Lord, her family, and her friends.

Martha loved listening to great music, country, bluegrass, her favorite church songs, and singing with her daughter to the 70’s music and to her favorite songs they shared. In her younger days, she loved to dance and won a lot of awards dancing. She loved music and singing.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Hornburger, Jr., and her parents, Bill & Myrtle Smithson.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Raines Flowers; daughter-in-law, Jayne Hornburger and family; grandsons, David Lucas “Luke” Hughes and Jesse Raines (Brandy) Ledford; great-grandsons, Nathan Lucas “Nate” Hughes and Hunter James Hughes; great-granddaughters, Carmon Banks and Krista Banks; great-great-granddaughter, Emersynn Raine (Emmy) Kelly; sister, Nellie Jackson; nieces & nephews, Faye Bennett, Vickie Mangrum, Connie Laford, Dianne Smithson Brewer, Billy Buford, Larry Tomlin, Leslie Smithson, Randy Smithson, Johnny Smithson, and Ronnie Buford.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ronnie Johnson and Larry Tomlin will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Luke Hughes, Jess Ledford, Nathan Hughes, Hunter Hughes, Larry Tomlin, Leslie Smithson, Keith Bennett, and Mike Bennett. Honorary pallbearers will be her church family from Franklin Community of Faith Church, Margaret Tomlin, Annie Mae Hartley, Brenda Martin Mills, Raymond Johnson, David Stephens, Billy Buford, and Wayne Beard.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1645751553169074

