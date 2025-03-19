OBITUARY: Martha Elizabeth “Libby” Blair Mitchell

Martha Elizabeth “Libby” Blair Mitchell, 87, died peacefully at home on March 15 after a brief illness. A native of Rutherford County, she was born on March 29, 1937, in Smyrna to the late Mabel Batey Blair and Lee Allison Blair. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Libby Lee Mitchell, a son, Charles Birge Mitchell, son-in-law, Joey Lee Allison and brother-in-law James Weakley Mitchell.

Libby was a graduate of Smyrna High School and MTSU and taught for several years before focusing her attention on raising her children and, ultimately, farming and raising cattle on her beloved River Oaks Farm. She was also an avid golfer and accomplished cook, and she enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and cheering on the Tennessee Vols in whichever sport was in season.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John G. Mitchell Jr., son, John G. “Jack” Mitchell III and his wife, Sandy, daughter, Julie Mitchell Allison, grandchildren, Blair Ilon Allison, Mitchell West Allison, Emily Dale Mitchell, John G. Mitchell IV, Ashley Lane Hatfield and her husband, Casey, and three great granddaughters, Madison Ann Hatfield, Laney Dale Hatfield, and Isabella Jolie Lane, as well as two sisters, Dorothy Blair Smith and Sue Blair Hayes and her husband, Claude, sister-in-law, Patti Mann Mitchell, numerous nieces and nephews and her ‘Other Daughter’ Jill Coker.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family asks that memorials be made, in Libby’s honor, to Alive Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care, or Empower Me Center of Lebanon, for providing such amazing opportunities for her grandson Mitchell. www.woodfinchapel.com