OBITUARY: Martha Elizabeth Hurst

Martha E. Hurst, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and great great grandmother, passed away peacefully in Smyrna, Tennessee surrounded by family, leaving behind a legacy of love, strength, and cherished memories. She was born on May 29, 1936, in Cincinnati, Ohio, raised in east Tennessee, but her home of choice was Ludlow, KY.

Raised in the beautiful hills of east Tennessee, Martha’s roots were firmly planted in the heart of a close-knit family. She was the daughter of Robert Scott Maples and Mary Lou Berry, who instilled in her the values of hard work, kindness, and resilience. Martha was preceded in death by her devoted parents, her loving husband Robert Hurst, and her cherished son William M. Hurst. Her departure leaves a profound void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Martha’s life was characterized by her unwavering dedication to her family. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Lou Williams of Cincinnati, OH, and Teresa Tomlinson (Jeffrey) of Smyrna, TN, as well as her son, Robert Clay Jr. of Ludlow, KY. Martha took great joy in her role as a grandmother to five grandchildren and a great-grandmother to fifteen great-grandchildren, and she was a great-great-grandmother to one little one. Her family was her pride and joy, and she was the heart of their gatherings, always ready with a warm smile and a loving embrace.

For 45 years, Martha dedicated herself to her work as a bag catcher at Duro Bag Manufacturing. Her commitment and strong work ethic were a testament to her character, and she earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues. After her retirement, Martha moved to Smyrna, TN in 2017 to live with her daughter, where she continued to spread joy and laughter to all around her.

Martha had a passion for life and enjoyed simple pleasures. She had a deep love for horses and often reminisced about her time spent with them. Fishing was another favorite pastime, where she found peace and tranquility by the water’s edge. The sight of hummingbirds visiting her garden brought her joy, and she would often sit for hours watching them flit about. An ardent fan of western movies and television shows, Martha had a nostalgic appreciation for storytelling that transcended generations.

In Ludlow, Kentucky, Martha was an active member of the Ludlow Lady Hobos club, where she formed bonds of friendship that enriched her life. Her spirit of community was evident in the way she connected with others, always ready to lend a helping hand or share a heartfelt laugh. Martha’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven of love, laughter, and resilience.

She touched the lives of many, and her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends. Although Martha is no longer with us, her legacy will continue to shine brightly through the lives she influenced, and her memory will be cherished in the stories shared by those who loved her.

Rest in peace, dear Martha. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.