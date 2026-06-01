OBITUARY: Martha Dallas Bradley LaMay

Martha Dallas Bradley LaMay, born May 11, 1949, passed away May 29, 2026. She was a 1968 graduate of Portland High School in Portland, TN and still loved her Panthers as much as she loved her Tennessee Titans.

Martha was the daughter of the late Guilford and Esther Bradley. She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Elizabeth and Sue Bradley; brother, Mitchell R. Bradley; and sister-in-law, Vickie Bradley.

She leaves behind her children, John LaMay, Tracey Myers and Gena (Mark) McClain; brother, Jack Bradley; sister, Dionne Keith; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and special friend Janet Earp.

Visitation will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, May 31, 2026 and 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 1, 2026. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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