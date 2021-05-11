Our dear Martha Sue Butner, born April 23rd, 1951, has passed away on Thursday, May 6th, 2021 at Alive Hospice Residence of Murfreesboro, TN. Martha was born to the late Willie James Barrett and Edna Azilee Ross Barrett. Martha was the youngest of a large loving family and a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Martha is survived by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth W. Butner. They were high school sweethearts.

Martha is also survived by sisters, Mary Pitts and Shirley Graham; and brother, Fred Barrett.

Martha was preceded in death by sisters, Irene Huddleston and Christine Paschal; and brothers, Robert Earl “Toby” Barrett, James Barrett, Kenneth Barrett, Howard Barrett, and Franklin Barrett.

She was surrounded and loved by many nieces and nephews.

Martha was a lifelong member of Franklin Road Baptist Church and a 1969 graduate of Central High School. She worked as a Customer Service Manager for Perfect Equipment for 34 years. She enjoyed being outdoors, loved her family and traveling. In 2004, Martha and Ken started spending the winters in Phoenix, AZ and the summers at home in Rutherford County.

The family wishes to thank Dr. James Garner Jr. for his loving care; all medical staff working on the 4th floor of St. Thomas Hospital, and a SPECIAL thanks to the nurses, techs, and staff, for their loving care at Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro, TN.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, Martha requested no funeral services, which the family honored.

Please consider a donation in Martha’s honor to Alive Hospice Residence of Murfreesboro. Contact person for donations is Katie Drais at 615-327-1085.