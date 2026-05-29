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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Martha Ann Dooley

OBITUARY: Martha Ann Dooley

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
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Martha-Ann-Dooley

Martha Ann Dooley passed on May 25, 2026, at the age of 88. Martha was born on September 18, 1937, in Gallant, Alabama.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on June 1, 2026, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a Service to Celebrate at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on June 1, 2026, at 12:00 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

A Committal Service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

Complete obituary will be posted once available.

 

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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