OBITUARY: Martha Ann Dooley

Martha Ann Dooley passed on May 25, 2026, at the age of 88. Martha was born on September 18, 1937, in Gallant, Alabama.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on June 1, 2026, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a Service to Celebrate at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on June 1, 2026, at 12:00 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

A Committal Service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

Complete obituary will be posted once available.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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