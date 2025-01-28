OBITUARY: Marshall Fields

Marshall Fields, age 65, of La Vergne, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

He was a native of Dyer, TN, and was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie B. Fields and Evelyn Fields, as well as his siblings, Martha Ann, Janice Lynn, Ozella, Olice, O.B., and Bervie.

Marshall attended Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dyer, TN, where he was baptized at a young age. He was a proud graduate of Dyer High School, where he excelled as a member of the basketball team. Marshall continued his education at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), where he met the love of his life, Denice Fields. Their relationship blossomed into a 47-year marriage filled with love and devotion.

Marshall dedicated much of his career to the metalworking and healthcare industries. He spent 15 years at Parthenon Metal Works, followed by 10 years at Steel Summit. In his final chapter, he worked for seven years at Cigna Health, where his commitment and work ethic were widely recognized. Over the years, Marshall received numerous awards for his contributions, reflecting the pride he took in his work and the respect he earned from his colleagues.

Marshall was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose love for his family was boundless. He shared countless memories with his wife, Denice, from quiet moments at home to adventures traveling the world, always capturing life’s beauty through photos and laughter.

A lifelong Tennessee Titans fan and passionate golfer, Marshall found joy both in the game and in the friendships it fostered. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family and friends. His selflessness and compassion were evident in every aspect of his life. Marshall often encouraged those around him to appreciate life’s blessings with his favorite saying:

“Happiness is not having what you want. It is appreciating what you have.”

Marshall’s passing was peaceful, with Denice by his side for five final, cherished days. In his last moments, he was surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—a testament to the deep love and legacy he leaves behind. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit of love, kindness, and gratitude will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Denice Fields; Children, Marshall Leon Fields and wife Karla, Delisa Bailey and husband Tyrone, Lequisha Jones and husband Marlon, and Devon Mason; Grandchildren, Tory and wife Arissa, Makayla and fiancé Dylan, Lydia, Helayna, Jasmine, Trey, Skylar, Mya, Tyrese, Alexis, Austin, Marshall Jr., Alyssia, Ryleigh, Braxton, Kobe, Aaliyah, and one on the way; Great-grandchildren, Micah, Maisie, Jayce, Ryleigh, and one on the way; siblings, Charlene and husband Johnny, Angela and husband Dwayne, Janice and partner Anthony, Janet and husband Danny, Cathy, Renee, Virgil and wife Rose, Zelia, Elsie, Ruth, Charles, Lydia, Lynn, Ozella, Connie, and Barbie; and a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the same location, officiated by Reginald Calvin. Burial will take place at Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

