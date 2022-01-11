Marshall Clay Gupton, Jr., age 75 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022.

Born to Marshall Clay Gupton Sr. and Louise Hampton Gupton in Chattanooga, TN.

Pastor Gupton is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynda Maynard Gupton; daughter Valerie Gupton Landkammer (Nate Landkammer) of Brentwood, TN; daughter Kristin Gupton McDade (Walter McDade) of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Koen Landkammer, Zeke Landkammer, Kingsley McDade, Oxford McDade; cousins, John (Nelle) Brotbeck III of Dayton, OH, Kim Brymer of Kings Mountain, NC, Lisa (Chuck) Austin of Kings Mountain, NC, Robin (Jeff) Bridges of Kings Mountain, NC.

Pastor Gupton has ministered at North Springfield Baptist Church, Camden First Baptist Church, Una Baptist Church, Providence Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Church, Smyrna First United Methodist Church, Trinity Christian Church, and Northminster Presbyterian Church. He also served as Chaplain and Director of Pastoral Ministry with Saint Thomas Rutherford (formerly MTMC) and Chaplain with Alive Hospice. He held leadership positions with various Boards of the Southern Baptist Convention. He spent several summers on the mission field working at Blue Water Bible Institute in St. Thomas Virgin Islands and at Camp of the Woods Ministries in Dryden, Ontario Canada. He also participated in mission trips to England and to Venezuela. He will forever be remembered for enriching the lives of so many people by officiating beautiful weddings, comforting funerals, joyful baby dedications, inspirational baptisms, and meaningful blessing-of-the-hands for nurses.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, starting at 10.30 AM followed by the service at 1.00 PM at Northminster Presbyterian Church Murfreesboro, TN, officiated by Dr. Gordon Robinson and Rev. Jeffrey O. Fryer. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN.

Marshall’s favorite passages:

Psalm 23 “The Lord IS my Shepherd…”

Proverbs 3.5-6 “TRUST in the Lord with all your heart…”

Psalm 42.1-2 “…My soul THIRSTS for God…”

2 Timothy 1.12 “I KNOW whom I have believed…”

Micah 6.8 “…to ACT justly, to LOVE mercy, and to WALK humbly…”

Prayer for a new year by Marshall Gupton:

God of all beginnings, and God of all middles and endings as well, we bow in your presence at the start of this new year to recognize our need for you and our dependence upon your loving care. Everything good that has ever happened to us, all the good fortune of our days, we owe to you. Without you, we would have been overwhelmed by our difficulties, by all the natural failures to which our flesh is prone. Only by your grace through Jesus Christ do we understand life as we do and value those things that give structure and meaning to our existence. Therefore, we pray for your guidance and help in the year to come. We know that the way to life and blessedness is narrow, and that few there are who truly find it. Be our guide, O Lord, through the temptations and trials of another year. Help us to choose wisely in all our decisions. Enable us to do justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly before you. Show us how to love you with all our hearts, and our neighbors as ourselves. Make us doers of the word and not hearers only. Let us learn to take up our crosses and follow him who died on Calvary for the sins of the world. Teach us not to worry about what the other disciple is doing, but to be faithful about what we have been given to do. Help us to bring others to your kingdom baptizing them and teaching them in the name of your Son. And grant that when the new year is ended, we may hear you say, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

