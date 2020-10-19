Marsha Smith, age 77 of LaVergne passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles to the late Gordon and Helen Phillips.

She is survived by her husband, George Smith; children, John and wife Amy Bell, Susan Bell, and Christopher and wife Layla Bell; 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and her beloved dogs Sammy and Peanut.

She was a loving wife, mother, friend, and grandmother who was crazy about her grandchildren.

The family will hold a brief visitation from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna before a memorial service at 2:00 PM.

