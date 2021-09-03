MarLou Patterson, age 94, a life-long resident of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late William Rather “W.R.” and Nell Earls Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Swink Pershing Patterson; daughter, Nell Patterson Mefford; and brothers, Earl Coleman and Sam Barnes Coleman Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Rodney Patterson and Ronald Patterson and his wife Lynn; grandchildren, Nell Santos and her husband Alejandro, Melissa Patterson Anderson, Swink Patterson and his wife Holly, Luke Patterson and his wife Christy, Kadie Patterson and her husband Josh Houston, Will Mefford and his wife Kalista, and Blake Patterson; great-grandchildren, Collin and his wife Jordan, Landry, Brandon, Ellie, Audrey, Seth, Lola and Iris; great-great-grandchild, Lexie; along with much loving extended family. Her grands and great-grands referred to her lovingly as Mammie.

Margaret Louise (MarLou) Coleman Patterson was born in Smyrna, Tennessee on the last day of December in the year of 1926. She married the love of life, Pat, in June of 1948 and they had three children, Rodney, Nell, and Ronald. Through the years she was a stay-at-home mom, played bridge in several groups, ran The Little Folks Shop in Smyrna, took care of her grandchildren, was active in Smyrna First United Methodist and Trinity Churches, and humbly served many with grace.

Memorials in memory of MarLou Patterson (Mammie) can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.

A private burial will take place in Mapleview Cemetery.

