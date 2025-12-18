OBITUARY: Marlis Jean Wyatt

Marlis Jean Wyatt, age 95 of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday December 16, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Tod Wyatts, and two children Robert Wood and John Wood.

Ms. Wyatt was born in Waterloo, Iowa and spent the last 19 years in Tennessee. She was a member of Stones River Baptist church was adored by many who knew her. Marlis is survived by her son Jeffrey Wyatt and his wife Donna; grandchildren Brandon Wyatt, Austin Wyatt, Amy Wood-Rahe, Jayson Wood, Maralie Wood-Gruner, Lindsay Wood, and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 21 from 2pm to 5pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Smyrna TN.