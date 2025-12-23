OBITUARY: Marlene Whaley

Mrs. Doris “Marlene” Whaley, age 92, of Rockvale, TN went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at her home with her family by her side. She was a native of Nashville, TN and a daughter of the late Henry W. and Mera Davidson Mangrum. Mrs. Whaley truly loved being a homemaker to her family and everything that went along with it. She was an excellent cook and took joy in spending time with her family. Mrs. Whaley loved to have a good time whether it was going to Gatlinburg or just cutting up with her family and friends. She was a long time member of Shelbyville Mills Baptist Church.

Mrs. Whaley is survived by her husband of 74 years, Robert Gene Whaley; children, Bobby Whaley and his wife Vickie, David Whaley and his wife Glenda, Jeff Whaley and his wife Debbie, and Jene Booker and her husband Danny; grandchildren, Michelle Head, Angie Logsdon, Renee Whaley, Mindy Sells, Jeremiah Patterson, Kristin Cooper, Tiffanie Morgan, Robert Whaley, Jerrod Whaley, Dylan Whaley, Brandi McDonald, Jessica Duke, Christopher Booker, and Caitlin Reed; siblings, Dave Al Mangrum and his wife Linda and Georgie Mae Tidwell; and a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Lou Sadler, John Henry Mangrum, Charlie Mangrum, and Robert Mangrum.

The family would like to thank nurse Aryn with Amedisys for her care of Mrs. Whaley.

Services were kept private. Burial took place in Evergreen Cemetery.