OBITUARY: Mark Terrell Isenberg

Mark Terrell Isenberg, age 75 of Murfreesboro died Thursday, May 22, 2025. He was a native of Cave City, Kentucky in Barren County. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Conrad Isenberg and Marjorie Whitaker Isenberg.

Mr. Isenberg was a 1968 graduate of Caverna High School (Cave City) and a 1972 graduate of Western Kentucky University. He was a member of the East Main Church of Christ and prior to that the Minerva Drive Church of Christ. He served as an elder for both congregations. He was retired from Valley Interior Products where he was an accountant. He was a big Kentucky Wildcats and New York Yankees fan.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah Pritchard Isenberg; Children Mark Kevin Isenberg and his wife Leah, Ryan Isenberg; grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth Isenberg, Joseph Stanley Isenberg, and Emmaline Lucille Isenberg; brothers Lloyd (Demetra) Isenberg and Ralph (Rae Marie) Isenberg; nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Main St. Church of Christ mission trips or the building fund, P.O. box 429, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-0429 or the Darren Welker Servant Heart Fund, 1025 East Jefferson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Monday, May 26, 2025, from 3:00 until 7:00pm and again Tuesday from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00am with Brothers Seth Ferguson and Wayne Hatcher officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with Jon Mitchell officiating.

