Mark Tow, age 57, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2026 filled with the love of his family; leaving behind a legacy of laughter, loyalty, and unforgettable memories.

Mark was born August 8, 1968 in Miami, Florida. He graduated Miami Palmetto Senior High School in 1986, then went on to study at Miami-Dade Community College. Mark spent most of his career in Retail Loss Prevention working for large retailers such as Blockbuster, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Petco.

He is survived by his beloved wife Terri; whom he met on an internet dating site in June 2004. Mark’s first message answered her profile question “Can you make me laugh?” with a resounding yes and with his genius sense of humor has been making her laugh ever since. It took just 3 weeks after meeting for Mark to propose, and he and Terri married on May 14, 2005. In 2012 they relocated from Miami to Dacula, Georgia then moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2018.

Mark also leaves behind his two step-daughters, Jessica Redding with her husband Bobby, and Lauren Riddle with her husband Patrick; and his four cherished grandchildren, Gigi, Makenzie, Jacob, and Reese, who knew him lovingly as “Grampy.” Anyone who knew Mark could attest to the fact that being a grandfather was his greatest joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Tow and Sally Droese, and his sister Abbie Gonzalez. Mark will be deeply missed by his entire family; including his dearly loved siblings-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

Mark was a passionate fan of his South Florida sports teams, always cheering on the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Miami Dolphins. He had a deep love for animals, finding joy and companionship in them and showing kindness to every pet and creature he encountered. His dream – should he win the lottery one day – was not to buy a big house or a fancy car, but to find some land and open an animal sanctuary to provide a safe home for stray dogs and cats.

Known for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor, he had a special way of making others laugh-often with his signature jokes that those closest to him will never forget.

A gathering to celebrate Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 1pm-4pm at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, located at 6156 Brentwood Chase Drive Brentwood TN 37027.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Mark’s honor to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by copying and pasting the following link to your web browser: https://www.stjude.org or to an Animal Rescue in your area.

Mark’s presence, humor, and love will be profoundly missed but forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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