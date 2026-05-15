Mark Edward Lowrance of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on May 12, 2026 at the age of 64. He was born on October 21, 1961 in Manchester, TN to Bobby and Nelda Lowrance. After graduating from Middle Tennessee State University in 1985, he had a career as a licensed land surveyor and civil engineer for nearly 40 years.

Mark had a love for the great outdoors where he enjoyed hiking, camping, fly fishing, and rock climbing. He also had a deep appreciation for music and loved playing the guitar. He will be remembered for his calm demeanor as he was always slow to anger and had a kind spirit.

Mark is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susie; his son Matt; daughter-in-law Magen; daughter Amanda; son-in-law Austin; and 4 grandchildren- Aiden, Grayson, Charlotte, and Caroline; his brother and sister-in-law Kent and Kris Lowrance; his mother-in-law Jane May Mitchum, and brother-in-law Dennis May. Mark is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Ray Lowrance, and father-in-law William Earl May. A private ceremony for the family will be held at the Murfreesboro Funeral Home on May 14, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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