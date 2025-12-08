OBITUARY: Mark Edington Courtney

Mark Edington Courtney

July 29, 1956 – December 5, 2025

Mark Edington Courtney, age 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in the early hours of December 5, 2025.

Mark was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a man known for his quiet strength and enduring kindness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Norma Jean Courtney.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Sharon Courtney; his daughter Rachael Moore and son-in-law Nathan Moore; his cherished grandchildren, Evangeline and Alexander Moore; his brother Barry Courtney, sister-in-law Linette Courtney, and nephew Austin Courtney; as well as many dear friends and extended family members.

Mark will be remembered for his deep love for his family, his steadfast faith, and his enduring devotion to Jesus. His gentle presence, servant’s heart, and unwavering trust in God shaped the way he lived and loved. His family is grateful for the time they shared and the memories that will live on in their hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.