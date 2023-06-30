OBITUARY: Mark David Mogul

Mark David Mogul, age 64 of Eagleville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and was preceded in death by his father, Harold Leon “Lee” Mogul and his grandparents, Rose and Harry Goldberg and Francis and Irving Mogul.

Before moving to Tennessee, Mark lived in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, and South Carolina. Mark was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and played professional tennis.

He moved to Tennessee in 2017 and founded a local business, tiny little donuts. In his free time, he loved being on his property in Eagleville and playing with his beloved dogs, Finn and Hodge. He also enjoyed golfing at Stones River Country Club, hunting, fishing, skiing, gardening, and cooking.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Mogul; children; Samantha Anne Mogul, Charles Andrew Mogul, Grace Rose Mogul; mother, Linda Mogul Lambert and her husband, Russell; brother, Michael P. Mogul and his wife, Patricia; nephew, Nicholas Mogul; sister, Wendy Sue Mogul; and stepchildren, Jordan Lyons, Kendra Steele and her husband Rob, and Parker Lyons.

Mark’s immediate family and close friends will have a celebration of life on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at the First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro, 210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) www.pancan.org or the First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel is providing services for the family. www.woodfinchapel.com

