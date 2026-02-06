Mark Christopher Prater, age 50 of Murfreesboro died Sunday, January 18, 2026. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church and project manager.

He is survived by his son, Parker Prater; parents, Ed and Debbie Prater; brother Noah Prater and wife Nicole Prater; nieces, Karlie Mingle-Prater, and Sofia Prater; nephew, Bruno Prater; Mother of Parker, Rachel Sanderson.

Visitation will be Friday January 23rd 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

