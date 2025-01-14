OBITUARY: Mark Brantley Neal

Mark Brantley Neal, age 64 of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

He was born in Charleston S.C. and was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Mary Bryd Neal, and a brother, Jeff Neal.

Mr. Neal worked for Joslin and Son Signs and was a devoted friend to many.

He is survived by his friends, Tim Hollowell and wife Debbie, Rick Sommer and wife Heidi, Judy Hailey; nephews, Shawn Neal and John Neal.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, January 15th, at 3:00 PM at Mapleview Cemetery. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email