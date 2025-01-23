OBITUARY: Mark Bell

Mark Bell, age 67, passed away on January 22, 2025 at Stonecrest Hospital.

He was born in Davidson County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Bell and Mary Claire Gill Bell; and brother, Carl Bell, Jr.

He is survived by brothers, Daniel (Gwen) Bell and Terry Bell; nieces, Vanessa Bell, Kennedy Claire Bell; nephew, Austin Bell.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until time of chapel service at 10:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. There will be a private burial.

The family would like to thank the Auspice of Journeys which is an organization assisting the disabled and aged.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

