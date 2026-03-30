Mark Miller, 63, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on March 23rd, after a 15-month battle with stomach cancer. A devoted husband, father of six, grandfather, and man of deep Christian faith, he was known for his steady character, thoughtful outlook on life, and commitment to his family.

Mark worked as a database administrator for the Ohio EPA for 30 years, where he was respected for his diligence and work ethic.

Outside of work, Mark enjoyed spending time in nature and took particular satisfaction in physical work around the home. He could often be found mowing the lawn, chopping wood, or driving around his property with his grandchildren. He developed his land with care and love, building wooden bridges and giant rope swings for his children and grandchildren.

Above all else, Mark’s relationship with God and his faith in his salvation through Jesus was central to every aspect of his life. It shaped how he raised his children, and responded to hardship. During the 15 months he lived with a terminal cancer diagnosis, he often reflected on his experience with a perspective that surprised many around him, saying, “This is horribly beautiful. God has prepared me for this.” Even as he physically weakened, his faith that this was God’s plan for him gave him strength. His courage and peace in his final days was an inspiration to the many people touched by his life.

Mark was dedicated to a large and growing family who benefitted from his wisdom, faith, and lifetime of his providing. He is survived by his dedicated wife and partner of 36 years: Darcy Miller, and their six children: Emily (Caleb) Watson, Erin (Nate) Bodenschatz, Sam (Shannon) Miller, Jacob Miller, Ri Miller, and Elizabeth Miller. He was also blessed with five beautiful grandchildren who knew him as “Pops”: Theo and Darcy Mae Watson, Walter and Reagan Miller, and Orianna Bodenschatz. He is also survived by his three siblings: Alan Miller, Susan (Ed) Phelps, and Paul Miller.

Mark is remembered for his devotion to his family and a faith that guided him through every stage of life. His legacy lives on in his wife, children, and grandchildren, and in the example of perseverance and belief he left behind.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Show Hope, 903 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37064. Email [email protected]

Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 25, 2026 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Faith Baptist Church, 8764 Martinsburg Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 with a Funeral Service at 1:00pm.

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