After a brief battle with Covid, Mark Ashley Troxler of La Vergne, TN age 50 died peacefully March 18, 2021 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

He is survived by his mother Laura Ann Troxler, sister Jennifer Stephens, and niece Lillianne Marie Stephens. Mark was preceded in death by father Billy Edward Troxler, brother-in-law John P. Stephens, and grandparents, William & Yvonne Troxler and Bill White and Ora Heggie.

Being raised in Brentwood, Mark spent many of his early years at his grandparents’ store, Star Drive In Market, where he developed his life long gift of gab. From a early age Mark pursued his interest in travel and his deep love of Stock Car Racing. At the age of 6 Mark started on the pit crew of Gary Adams. He would spend much of his time with the other Adams crew members, David Lewis, Chris Bouldin, and Boyd Adams, who would remain life long friends. After graduating from Brentwood High School, Mark continued his interest in racing by becoming a member of the Darryl Sage racing team. While working at Total Performance Racing and later at Full Throttle, Mark discovered his niche for selling racing parts. Through racing Mark met many other life long friends and mentors such as, Randy Weaver, Scott Johnson, Chuck Tuck, David Sanders,Jerry Criswell, and Wayne Day.

Jerry Criswell was a big influence in Mark’s life. In his 11 years with AR Bodies, Mark would travel the entire southeast region selling car parts and promoting racing. He would average attending over 80 races a season.

When Mark joined forces with Wayne Day he became the face of Day Racing Products. Hardly a big race weekend at a small track went by without Mark and his familiar trailer. In becoming part of the Day racing family, Mark’s influence in the racing community spread throughout North America and Canada. Mark’s avid love for racing was infectious. He influenced many upcoming racers and enthusiast such as Hunter Wright, and Cooper Ashburn.

Mark is missed not only in the racing community but also by many others, such as neighbors Ramon and Soraya “Fred” Vargas, his church family at Arlington United Methodist Church, his companion Bandit, and Kim and Grady Baker.

There will be a casual Gathering of Family and Friends beginning at 6pm on April 13, 2021 at Day Racing Products, 7428 Cycle Lane, Goodlettsville, TN 37072.. You are invited to bring your pictures, mementos, and stories to share about Mark.

