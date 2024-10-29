OBITUARY: Mark Ashley Cash

Mark Ashley Cash concluded his time on this earth when the Lord called him home on October 17, 2024, at the age of 53.

He was born on January 25, 1971 to loving parents (the late) Rick & Jeris Cash of Paragould, AR.

Mark was married for over 21 years to the love of his life, Whitney Autumn Cash. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy in their three beautiful children: Ainsley Morgan Cash (20), Rowan Jake Cash (18), and Harper Anderton Cash (12).

Mark lived his life as a servant leader, an encourager, and a steadfast protector. He was a friend to all and never failed to illuminate a room. Those who had the honor of knowing him could attest to his devotion to the Lord and to his family, which fueled his lively personality.

Mark was passionate about baseball, from playing in college to coaching both of his sons. The influence he had on both his teammates and the players he coached far exceeded his vast knowledge of the game. Mark poured into everyone on and off the field, reminding them the importance of a positive attitude and a commitment to the players around them. He had a passion for helping others that was evident in every facet of his life.

Mark held near a profound appreciation for music, always introducing his family to his new favorite songs. He would often serenade them with his calming voice and an occasional piano performance. He inspired his family through the way he faithfully worshiped the Lord and constantly reminded them of the importance of doing so.

He was a devoted husband, a loving father, son, brother, friend, mentor, coach, and hero. He loved baseball, golf, SEC football, and college basketball. His favorite pastime was traveling with his family and attending any and all events his children were involved in.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Whitney, and their three beautiful children: Ainsley, Rowan, and Harper. He is also survived by his mother, Jeris Ann Cash, and his two sisters: Sarah (husband, Darryl Gresham) and their children, Sydney and Charlie; and Allyson (husband, Grant Maxwell) and their children, Cash, Olivia, and Carson. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Rickie J. Cash, and his grandparents: Jerry and Willene Hubbard, and Jake and Pauline Cash.

Mark will be deeply missed by many beloved family members and dear friends. We look forward to the day when we will see him again!

If you would like to support Whitney and the children during this difficult time, please consider contributing to the GoFundMe set up on their behalf.

Services are private. https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

