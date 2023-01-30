OBITUARY: Mark Andrew Crouch

Mr. Mark Andrew Crouch, age 61, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

He was born in Frederick, MD to the late John Gordon, Sr. and Marie Elizabeth Spasaro Crouch.

Mr. Crouch worked for Whirlpool and later Lowe’s. He was of the Catholic faith. Mr. Crouch was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren. His signature look was a pair of Levi’s jeans, a hat, and a comb in his back pocket.

Mr. Crouch is survived by his children, Matthew Ryan Crouch and his wife Sarah of Cincinnati, OH and Jessica Nicole Yeomans and her husband Matthew of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Ellenie Crouch, Claire Crouch, Autumn Yeomans, and Elisebeth Yeomans; brother, Christopher Crouch and his wife Donna of Glen Burnie, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Elise Crouch, and a brother, John Gordon Crouch, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial of Mr. Crouch’s cremated remains will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. Please wear your Levi’s in honor of Mr. Crouch. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

