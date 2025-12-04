OBITUARY: Mark Alan Cutlip

Mark Alan Cutlip, 65, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 1, 2025, surrounded by family and friends.

Mark was a devoted husband to his wife of more than 35 years, Debbie Coop Cutlip, and a loving father to Candace Nicole Manning and her husband, Carter. His greatest pride and joy were found in the life he built with them. Mark loved being at home with his family, spending time with friends, sharing stories, laughter, and quiet moments that meant everything.

He was known for his big heart, steady presence, and the way he instantly made people feel comfortable. Mark had a genuine kindness that drew people in, and he formed friendships that lasted a lifetime. He never met a stranger, and his warmth and sincerity were at the core of who he was.

Mark loved the outdoors and spent much of his time fishing from his kayak, hunting, or simply enjoying the peace of nature. Being outside brought him a sense of clarity and calm. During the years he and Debbie lived on their farm, they cherished the slower pace of life and the simple joy of being on their land together.

Mark’s faith was an important part of his life and guided the way he cared for others. He and Debbie attended World Outreach Church, where they made meaningful connections through their small group and community.

Mark is survived by his mother, Carolyn Cutlip Fitts, and her husband, Ray; and by his brother, Bryan Cutlip, and his wife, Becky. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Jerry and Pat Cutlip; siblings, Joni Jones and Nick Cutlip; and his mother- and father-in-law, Jean and Ben Coop.

A celebration of Mark’s life will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friends and family are invited to gather, remember, and honor a man whose life was marked by love, faith, and a deep connection to the outdoors he cherished. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarah Cannon Research Institute, your local church, or a charity of your choice, in honor of Mark’s generous heart.

