OBITUARY: Marjorie “Jean” Childrey

Marjorie Imogene “Jean” Wilson Childrey, daughter of Vernon and Lillian Martin Wilson, passed away peacefully at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on January 20, 2026, following a short illness.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 30, 2026 at 1:00 P.M. at Highland Park Baptist Church with Pastor Lee Shadrick and Bro. Wilson Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home and Friday from 12:00 P.M. till the time of service at Highland Park Baptist Church.

She was born on April 28, 1927, at Fountain Creek, Tennessee, and attended school in Culleoka, Tennessee.

Marjorie was a long-time employee of Weather Tamer and the longest-serving member of Highland Park Baptist Church, where her faith and devotion were evident throughout her life.

She was known for her love of gardening, her joy in cooking for everyone she ever met, and for a home that was always welcoming to any and all who came through her door. From her front door, she also proudly served as the self-appointed neighborhood watch, always keeping a caring eye on those around her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Wilburn Childrey; her children, John Robert Childrey, Larry Wilson Childrey, and Susan Diane Childrey; her grandson, Robert Scott Howell; her great-grandchildren, Christopher Chance Goodgine and Jakaiya Leigh Hughes; her siblings, Beatrice Wilson Hobbs, Bobby Wayne Wilson, Thomas Milton Wilson, Charles Henry Wilson, Reba Wilson Dixon, Wendell “Buck” Wilson, Edith Wilson Voss, James Douglas Wilson, and Peggy Wilson Jones; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice Childrey Steriotis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Patricia Childrey (Mike) Cahill of Doraville, Georgia.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Michelle Howell of Bethpage, Tennessee; Ed Howell of Gallatin, Tennessee; Kate (Donavon) Bray of Columbia, Tennessee; Maria (Keith) Pauldo of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Heather (Jake) Lesher of Kingston, New York; Aaron (Ashley) Cahill of Roswell, Georgia; and Amanda (David) Baron of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Marjorie is further survived by her great-grandchildren: Kelsey (Sam) Pitman, Jana Howell, Hadley Woodard, Shelby (Steve) Conard, Hannah Woodward, Jada (Layken) Hughes-Coman, Jamil (Bethany) Hughes, Laura Howell, Jaylan Hughes, Josh Howell, and Alexander Howell; and 10 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom were a source of great joy and pride in her life.

Pallbearers will be Ed Howell, Jamil Hughes, Jaylan Hughes, Josh Howell, David Baron, and Aaron Cahill.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the members of her Sunday School class, Keith Pauldo, Donavon Bray, and Mike Cahill.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff of Alive Hospice for their compassion and support, as well as to her devoted caregivers Sherry and Kyle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Highland Park Baptist Church, 1800 Highland Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at the funeral home website.