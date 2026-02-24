Marjorie Houser Cushman age, 98 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Saturday February 21, 2026

Marjorie was born August 8, 1927, in Hudson, Illinois to the late Frederick P. Houser and Maude Brown Houser. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Donald J. Cushman; son, Jeffery Cushman; sister, LaVerne Koos and brother, Frederick R. Houser.

She is survived by her sister Shirley Wirtz; Children Donna Lee Barnes (Ken), Jill Baker (Rufus); Jack Cushman (Linda); Daughter-in-law, Mary Cushman. Grandchildren Christy Pittman (Stephen), Lisa Felts (Chris), Jenna Bell (Issac), Greg (Danielle), and Brett Baker, Jamie, Jeremy, Jason and Jordan Cushman (Kara) and Chelsie Nielsen (Bryan), Victoria Frishman, Great Grandchildren, Haley Cantrell, Nicholas and Taylor Dyer, Journey Russin, Alecea, and Ayden Wilkerson, and Jaden, Issac and Peyton Bell, Bailey and Cameron Pittman, Gavin, Savannah, and Noah Felts, Evelyn, and Linnaea Nielsen, Joelle and McKinley Cushman.

Marjorie attended Illinois State University of Normal. II. She was a member of the Murfreesboro Art League serving as secretary and treasurer. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and Minerva Harrell Sunday School Class serving as president and secretary. She spent several years as a substitute teacher in Rutherford County.

Memorials may be made to St. Marks building fund

Visitation will be Monday February 23rd 12 Noon until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

