OBITUARY: Marjorie H. Dunnivant

Marjorie H. Dunnivant, age 74 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

She was a native of Detroit. MI and was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Thurman Hatcher and June Carolyn Floyd Hatcher.

She retired from Ingram Entertainment

She is survived by her son, David Lambert; sisters, Kathleen Hatcher, and Gracie Hatcher; grandchildren, Bradlee Jefferson, William Jefferson, Keagan Lambert; great-grandchildren, Reese Lambert, and Ava Jefferson; special friend, Peggy (Larry) Patton and host of other family and friends.

A private family service will be held in Kentucky at a later date.

