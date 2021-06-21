Marjorie Ann Childress Voorhies

Marjorie Childress Voorhies, age 98 of Adams Place died June 18, 2021. She was the daughter of Reuben and Florence Childress of Paducah, KY., at an early age the family moved to Nashville where she lived until her marriage to Edwin S. Voorhies on May 15, 1948. They Lived in Murfreesboro for 57 Years with Edwin’s death March 31. 2005.

Marjorie attended Peabody College and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1972. She was an active member of the community as a member of the Women’s Club, past president of the Dames Club, St. Marks’s Methodist Sunday School Teacher, and member.

Marjorie had a great love for her family, Church, MTSU, her hometown, neighbors, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edwin and brothers, Charles and William Childress.

She is survived by her children, Kenny Voorhies and wife Cindy, Ann Barkley and husband Rick and Jane Singleton and husband Jimmy as well as her grandchildren, James Voorhies, Amy Murphy and husband Justin, Laural Denne and husband Wayne, Rebecca Barkley, Katie Woodruff and husband Matt, Andrew Spottswood and wife Kat, Reid Spottswood and wife Jennylee. She also is survived by 16 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be at 10:00AM Friday June 25th at Woodfin Memoiral Chapel. Graveside service will be 11:00AM Friday June 25th at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com


