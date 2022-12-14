OBITUARY: Marilynn Kay DeVine

Marilynn Kay DeVine, 71, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at home.

She was born on December 1, 1951, in Yankton, South Dakota to Norman Henry and Darlene Lois Kuhl Trautman.

Marilynn is survived by her husband, Timothy DeVine of Murfreesboro; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Sumy of Odessa, Missouri, Meredith (Andrew) Wright of Okinawa, Japan; three stepchildren, Chad (Heather) DeVine of Murfreesboro, Kevin (Katelyn) DeVine of Fort Wayne, IN, and Ciara DeVine (Adam) of Conway, AR; grandchildren, Gunner Sumy, Teagan Sumy, Stryder Sumy, Josie Wright, Christopher Wright, William Wright, Millie Wright, Kaylee DeVine; her mother, Darlene Trautman of Warsaw, MO; siblings, Sharon Keele of Sedalia, MO and Robert (Amber) Trautman of Lowell, AR.

Marilynn graduated in 1970 from Smith-Cotton High School and in 1971 from the State Fair Community College Nursing Program, both in Sedalia, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, traveling, and reading.

Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022, from 12:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Marilynn may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

An online guestbook is available for the DeVine family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

